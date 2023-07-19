Warner teen in need of kidney transplant due to rare disease

WARNER, Okla. — A Warner teenager needs a kidney transplant, and soon.
A rare genetic disease called Alport Syndrome has impacted Cash Carter since he was 10 years old.
The inherited disease is rare, impacting one out of every 10,000 people.
Not only does 18-year-old Cash have Alport Sydrome, his three brothers—
25-year-old Stevie Ray, 19-year-old Vann and 16-year-old Roman— have it as well.
All four were born with the genetic condition.
Alport Syndrome is characterized by kidney disease, loss of hearing and eye abnormalities.
All four brothers wear hearing aids.
Cash said he’s been stuck by a needle thousands of times for medical care.
He has been in and out of the St. John Ascension in Tulsa, and just in the last month, has gone to the hospital three times.
On July 5, Cash passed out at home. He had seized. His dad, Jeff Carter, did CPR to revive him.
"In the last year I’ve been seven times, I believe, in the ER for something that's life-threatening, really,” Cash said.
Stevie Ray will need a kidney transplant soon as well.
Both Stevie Ray and Cash hook up to their dialysis machines at home every evening so that they can function every day.
Cash continues going to work every day as he prepares for his senior year of high school.
Jeff said if people would like to help, the best thing to do is fill out this form to see if you are a match. Jeff said to also click that box on your driver’s license to be a kidney donor.
Cash and Stevie Ray need O negative or O positive blood type to match.
"Knowing what I could have in the future is what keeps me going,” Cash said.
Their brother Vann received a kidney transplant two years ago this September. He said his health has completely turned around.
"He goes, we got you a kidney. You're kind of in disbelief," said Vann.
Cash, Stevie Ray and eventually, Roman, hope to get that phone call for a kidney transplant.
To fill out a Transplant Living Donor Application, click here.