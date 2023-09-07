SANDS SPRINGS, Okla. – Sand Springs Public Schools announced Wednesday they will use wand metal detectors as part of their increased security measures this year.
The metal detectors are in addition to the new procedures announced last week, which include a clear bag policy and student ID requirements.
What to Know Before Game Day:
- Arrive Early: Due to the new security procedures, we expect considerable slowdowns during the entry process. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow ample time for admission.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Attendees may purchase tickets online before the game to expedite the entry process.
- Metal Detectors: Wand metal detectors will be implemented at entry for every attendee, no exceptions.
- Smoke-Free, Tobacco-Free: As always, possession of tobacco products or simulated tobacco products on school property is prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to, vape products. The metal detectors will alert staff to vape products. If a vape product is found on your person, you will be asked to take it back to your vehicle.
- Student ID Required: Students in grades 6-12 will be required to present their school ID upon entry, unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. This applies to both Sand Springs students and visiting students.
- Parent/Guardian Supervision: All students in grades PK-5 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
- Third-Party Students: If a student under 18 does not attend one of the two schools playing, that student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If that student is 18 or over, they are allowed to attend unaccompanied, and they will have the same expectations as any adult.
- Clear Bags Only: All attendees, including students, parents, staff, and visitors, can bring only clear bags to games. This policy will enable our security personnel to easily inspect the contents of bags and ensure that prohibited items are not brought onto the premises.
- Cases containing medical equipment (insulin, EpiPens, etc.) will be permitted, but they will be subject to inspection.
- Additional Staff: Games will have an increased presence of SSPS staff. The staff will wear highly visible uniforms so that they are easily identifiable in a crowd.
- Gate Security: Security personnel will be stationed at each entrance at the event.
- See Something, Say Something: Spectators are encouraged to speak out if they see or hear anything suspicious. Staff and security will be available nearby, and signs for the STOPIt Anonymous Reporting App will be placed throughout the stadium.
The new procedures are in addition to established rules, such as our dedicated middle school section, the prohibition of weapons and alcohol, etc.