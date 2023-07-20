TULSA, Okla. -- Oklahoma families can now have an easier time shopping for back-to-school items thanks to Walmart’s new sensory-friendly shopping hours.
Starting July 22, most Walmart stores will dim lights, turn off the radio and/or display a static image on TV walls to accommodate sensory-sensitive shoppers, the store announced.
By creating a quieter and calmer store environment, the company aims to make shopping at its stores more inclusive and enjoyable for those with autism, sensory processing disorder (SPD) and other sensory differences, the store said in a statement.
“A trip to the store can be overwhelming for families affected by autism. Between the sounds, crowds, and smells, a simple outing for school supplies or groceries can trigger sensory overload and a difficult meltdown,” said AutismOklahoma Executive Director Melinda Lauffenburger. “AutismOklahoma is grateful to Walmart for taking the 1 in 36 Oklahomans with autism into consideration with this thoughtful accommodation.”
Sensory-friendly shopping hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday through August. Walmart has 134 retail locations across the state and most stores are participating where possible.