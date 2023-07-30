JENKS, Okla. — Step by step, on a hot July evening, people walked to help stop human trafficking at the Rally Cry Walk.
A nonprofit called The Demand Project hosted the event at the Jenks Riverwalk to raise awareness around child sex trafficking and to help raise money for their work.
The nonprofit’s co-founder and CEO, Kristin Weis, detailed the work they do.
"We're advocates, so we help them with the interview process, with the legal process, but that's not it. We have the largest campus in the united states, right here in Oklahoma, that houses young girls ages 11 to 17 that have been pulled out of this heinous crime,” she said.
Weis says the money will go to their recovery department.
"My recovery department is where we partner with law enforcement, DHS, service providers, anyone in the community, but mostly law enforcement, to go and help after the rescue has happened with these children,” Weis said.
Weis says they are currently building two crisis advocacy centers, one in Tulsa, the other near their campus.
She says they hope to raise $50,000 to help finish out those two facilities.
"So that we can bring more kids in and we can help them through those advocacy centers with forensic interviews, the exams, with all the process that they go through and having a safe place for them to have a rest, and then us get them to a safe location, whether it's our campus or another campus. That's what we're here for,” Weis said.
For more information about The Demand Project, click here.