Wagoner County Most Wanted captured and now in custody

UPDATE | May 11, 2023 | 5 p.m.: Lonnie Replogle will be sitting in the Wagoner County Jail tonight. According to the Wagoner County Jail Replogle was brought in around noon.
No bond has been set at this time. The Wagoner County District Attorney's Office stated that once he is captured again, there will be no bond.
April Rider, Replogle's ex-girlfriend spoke to FOX23 about his arrest and said, "I can finally sleep and think cleary!"
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - Lonnie Replogle is the newest addition to the Wagoner County Most Wanted list after he sprinted away from the Wagoner County Courthouse on April 26, 2023.
Replogle has been found guilty of several violent offences in the last few years, including attempted kidnapping, assault and battery on a police officer and strangulation.
FOX23 spoke with Replogle's ex-girlfiend, April Rider who says while she was dating him Replogle beat her, strangled her and held her against her will.
On Monday, April 24, Rider was finally granted a lifetime Protective Order against Replogle.
The next day, Replogle was due in court.
John Bennett the Drector of SVU District 27 was in the courtroom yesterday during Replogle's scheduled hearing.
"Replogle was there he didn't have an attorney representing him at the time," said Bennett.
Haley Robinson, Managing Assistant District Attorney said,"The State conveyed their recommendation, which was that (Replogle) be revoked back to prison."
Replogle reportedly stepped out to make some calls. Robinson said it's not uncommon in these cases for a defendent who is not in custody to step out of the courtroom to make a call.
"At that time Replogle left the courtroom, the judge recalled the case. I left the courtroom. Mr. Repologle was in the lobby area of the Wagoner County's attorney's office on his cellphone. I signaled to him that the judge was calling his case and he needed to come back in the courtroom," said Bennett. "I went back into the courtroom and approximately 30 seconds later when he did not re-enter the courtroom, I stepped out into the lobby, spoke to one of the security guys up front and Mr. Replogle had left the building."
In a courthouse surveillance video requested by FOX23, Replogle is seen strolling through the courthouse, appearing to be talking on the phone. In the footage, he walks out of the front entrance of the courthouse and when he emerges outside, he suddenly makes a break for it dashes across the street and then out of frame.
The judge then issued a bench warrant for Replogle.
How is a violent criminal able to walk out of a courthouse free?
"Well, he was free when he walked in. He was not in custody when he walked in. He was out on bond. Until a judge remands him to custody, he is free to walk out," said Sheriff Chris Elliott of the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. "A little miscommunication probably between the judges, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, the prosecutors, but that's how that happened. We're not happy about it but he wasn't in custody and no one advised us he had to be in custody."
On April 27, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office added Replogle to its Most Wanted list.
"He is possibly armed right now and we do consider him dangerous. Anybody who's helping him right now needs to understand he's a fugitive from justice," said Sheriff Elliot.
Deputies continue to search for Replogle. If taken into custody, the Wagoner County District Attorney's Office will not grant Replogle bond.