Wagoner County deputies asking community to "Stuff the Cruiser for local animal shelters

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - For the entire month of June, Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) will be collecting donations for Wagoner County Animal Shelters and other shelters in the area that rescue cats, dogs and other animals and give them a second chance getting them ready for adoption.
The "Stuff the Cruiser" donation event invites the community to drop off animal supplies and stuff the items into the WCSO cruiser during the entire month of June.
The cruiser will be located outside the Tulsa County Courthouse on East Cherokee Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We have created an Amazon Wish List if you would like to donate in that way. All donations purchased through the wish list will be delivered to the Sheriff's Office. A list of organizations receiving these donations will be posted when completed,” said Lieutenant Jeff Halfacre, Public Information Officer of WCSO.
In addition to the Wagoner County Courthouse drop-off location, there will be two other places to bring your pet supplies during the month of June.
Wagoner County District #1 County Barn Office on East 71st Street in the Broken Arrow area will be accepting donations Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Coweta Quick Change on State Highway 51 is a third drop-off location. Donations can be brought in Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
“There are numerous animal shelters in the Wagoner County area that care for lost, homeless, injured, sick, neglected, and abandoned animals. Many times, these animal clinics have assisted deputies with sick or injured animals and nursed them back to health. Let’s give back to our local animal shelters so they can provide the animals with the care they deserve,” said Lieutenant Jeff Halfacre.
Local animal shelters are currently in need of the following donations:
Bird food
Epoxy for turtle shells
Purina Kitten Chow
Canned cat food
Canned kitten food
Cat collars
Cat toys
Cat treats
Advantage Flea treatment
Dog Food
Dog leashes (6ft length)
Dog collars
Soft dog treats
Dog biscuits
Dog toys
Dog blankets / bedding
Advantage Flea treatment
Bleach
Towels
High Efficiency Laundry Detergent
Dryer Sheets
Clorox Disinfecting wipes
Hand Sanitizer
Comet Cleaner