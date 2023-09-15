Wagoner businesses given citations for sidewalk signs, mayor calls it 'absurd'

WAGONER, Okla. — "It's an absolute fiasco,” said Wagoner Mayor Dalton Self.
The city's youngest mayor ever said he’s taking action against a scandalous citation that's rocked the local business community. Locals are calling it "Signgate 2023."
Self said it started when local businesses were asked to remove their signs from sidewalks for the Bluegrass and Chili Festival.
"We do these, not only for the quality of life, but we do them to bring business into our local businesses," Self said.
That’s why Self said it's not right that the city gave the Wagoner Candy Depot a citation for their sign being out during the festival.
“I'm not going to stand for it," he said. "These people are here 365 days a year. They support our churches. They support our local youth. They really help out Wagoner whenever they can."
The mayor wants to pardon all businesses that got sign citations, but that requires city council approval.
So, he's called for a special meeting for the city council to vote on his motion to pardon.
“I would love to see this ordinance just done away with," Self said. "I mean, it's absolutely absurd. There's no reasoning for it."
He said they'll also address other issues with the Bluegrass and Chili Festival and encouraged everyone to turn out for the meeting and be heard.
The meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Wagoner Civic Center.