TULSA, Okla. — City Councilors, City employees and volunteers came together to clean up Mohawk Park, which still had some debris from the Father’s Day storms.
Armed with trash bags and gloves, local volunteers spent their Saturday morning cleaning up Mohawk Park, near E. 36th St. N. and N. Sheridan Rd.
District 6 City Council Christian Bengel came out to help clean the park and joined by volunteers, other Councilors and City employees.
"As citizens who own these facilities and these amenities we need to actively participate in cleaning them up, not just depend on our Parks Department,” Bengel said.
He says parks get a lot of trash and debris left around all the time.
"Some of it is just, forgetful, a person puts down their drink or whatever and just forgets about it,” Bengel said.
Bengel says that's why the Parks Department and Councilors wanted to hold a cleanup event, to inspire people to help clean up their parks.
"As citizens we need to work together with the City to get our parks clean,” Bengel said.
Charles and William Carl are brothers and Boy Scouts that came to help clean the park.
"Generally when you go to a service project you’re like, ‘Great I’ve got to get out of my bed and go do work at some random park,’ and then when you actually get there and start doing it, it becomes way more fun than you think,” Charles said.
They worked with other volunteers all morning to get the park looking good as new.
"It’s kind of like, yeah the hard to get out of bed and then it gets more fun as you start working,” William said.
On top of the satisfaction they got from helping the community, all the volunteers receive free t-shirts and day passes to the Tulsa Zoo.