TULSA, Okla. — The vintage store Love Me Two Times hosted their monthly flea market on Sunday.
The ‘Vend-o-rama’ flea market took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at VFW Post 577, near 6th and Peoria.
Rachel Muselmann, who helped organize the event, said it helps expand into the community.
“Still the same vibe as Love Me Two Times, lots of vintage clothing and decor and this just makes it more fun and brings it into the community more,” she said.
>>>MORE: Arts and Eats Market showcases local artists, vendors
Muselmann said they had around 33 vendors selling vintage clothing, blankets, dishes, art and other goods.
“Main appeal would be if you’re looking for something to do different to do in Tulsa, no matter where you live you get caught up in this same thing over and over and over again and that’s another reason why we only do it once a month, and we try to make it different each time every month,” Muselmann said.
Love Me Two Times will be hosting the next Vend-o-rama on August 13 at VFW Post 577.