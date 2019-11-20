Vinita teen surprised with ski trip from Make-A-Wish Foundation

VINITA, Okla. - A Green Country teen got a major surprise Tuesday thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Brooks Ditmore is a 14-year-old from Vinita. He was diagnosed in 2015 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
His family says he's spent 100 days In the hospital, took life flights and transferred to different facilities to fight the cancer.
Brooks loves the outdoors and has been skiing since he was little. He wished for a ski trip to Banff in Canada. Today his wish was granted, and he learned he will be going on his trip in January.
He was granted his wish as part of KRMG's Story of Light fundraiser benefiting Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.
The fundraiser is the organization's largest of the year. They aim to raise $300,000 in the three-day event.
The KRMG team is set up at LaFortune Park collecting donations from people driving through during broadcasts Nov. 19-21.
People can donate on KRMG.com, the KRMG App, by texting WISH to 95920, or one of seven Reasor's stores on Thursday. (Brookside, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Bixby). The fundraiser ends at 7 p.m. Thursday.
