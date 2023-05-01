HENRYETTA, Okla. — The victim in a soliciting case involving Jesse McFadden says he texted her the night before seven bodies were found on the property where Jesse allegedly lived.
In 2003, Jesse was convicted of rape, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).
According to court records, while Jesse was behind bars, he was accused of sexting an underage girl in 2017.
Jesse was released from prison in 2020, according to ODOC.
On Monday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) sent out an alert in the search for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer.
Okmulgee investigators said the girls were reportedly staying with Jesse, Holly McFadden and Holly's daughter, Tiffany.
Webster’s parents said they were shocked to learn about Jesse’s criminal past.
FOX23 spoke to them while the search was still active.
"He's a pedophile and people need to know, they need to find him, lock him up,” Justin Webster said.
“Yeah because he shouldn’t have been out to be able to do all this,” Ashleigh Webster said.
“He should not have been out and it's our justice system that needs to be harder,” Justin concluded.
Later on Monday, the alert was canceled and authorities said seven bodies were discovered on a property near Henryetta.
FOX23 got in contact with the victim in the soliciting case, who told us that Jesse was texting her Sunday night.
In the alleged messages, Jesse says, “I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there 2 years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you.”
“Now it’s all gone,” he continued.
“I told you I wouldn’t go back,” he texted.
“This is all on you for continuing this,” he finished.
Those texts were allegedly sent to the soliciting victim Sunday night, the night before he was supposed to stand trial in that case, and the night before the bodies were found.