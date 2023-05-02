HENRYETTA, Okla. — Kaitlyn Babb says she is the victim in a child porn case that was supposed to go to trial Monday but now never will.
She says she was only 15 years old when Jesse McFadden started contacting her from prison, groomed her and abused her.
Babb had gotten a new phone when she was 15. She believes one of McFadden's friends had the number previously and it was a complete coincidence meeting him in the first place.
"He was aware of my age from pretty much the beginning, if not from the first conversation we had," she said.
She says she was looking forward to the trial Monday and wanted to see justice served.
She says she blames the justice system and legal authorities for the tragic mass killing, and McFadden should have never been released from prison or allowed out on bond.
- November 2003: McFadden was convicted of Rape in Pittsburg County. He is sentenced to 20 years in prison.
- July 2016: While in prison, an affidavit says McFadden was caught with a phone.
- October 2016: Kaitlyn Babb's grandfather contacted the prison alleging his 15-year-old granddaughter was in contact with McFadden, according to an affidavit.
- The affidavit says authorities went through the cell phones and found explicate images of McFadden and Babb who at the time was underage.
- September 2017: McFadden is charged with soliciting sexual conduct with a minor with technology and Possession of juvenile pornography.
- October 30, 2020: McFadden is released from prison after serving 16 years and nine months of his 20 year sentence.
- November 10, 2020: A bench warrant is issued in the child porn case.
- November 16, 2020: His bond is set at $25,000, meaning he was arrested.
- November 19, 2020: McFadden posts bond.
- Since then he's been out on bond walking free and the jury trial is pushed off several times from 2020 until now, but was set to run May 1, 2023.