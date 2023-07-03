TULSA, Okla. — As fireworks continue through the Fourth of July, veterans are reminding people to be aware of veterans who may have fireworks trigger their post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Veteran Jon Eppler, a member of VFW Post 577, is getting ready for the Independence holiday and to honor the country he served.
While veterans like him, know it's time to celebrate America's independence, it's also a time when many veterans are scared.
"A lot of us do have PTSD, but you can get help. Know it's coming. Be nice to your neighbors. If somebody's have a hard time, let them know. Have a sense of if you've got a problem with what's going on, try to find somewhere quieter to be. There's a little bit of responsibility I think everybody has to take along the way. We've great liberty but we should also have great responsibility to our fellow people," Eppler said.
"I have PTSD from the war. Fireworks surprise me on occasion but I won't say they traumatize me. I know they're coming. I know it's that time of year, and I just expect that it going to be happening," Eppler also said.
Eppler also suggested mental health services with the VA to anyone who needs help.
"Go get the help, it's free, you've earned it and they're there for you, they have supportive personnel, wonderful people that will help you guide your way through this," Eppler said. "There are resource we never thought would be available five, 10 years ago, go get them."