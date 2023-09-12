TULSA, Okla. — Well-known comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham's "Still not Canceled" Tour is coming to the BOK Center in April.
Dunham was constantly accompanied by a dummy growing up, always having a passion for ventriloquism, according to his website.
Later, his passion became his career and over the years, Dunham has gained notoriety for his beloved suitcase characters like "Peanut," "Walter" and "Bubba J."
Tickets go on sale Sept. 18 and start at $56.
For more information on the tour, click here. For more information on Jeff Dunham, visit his website here.