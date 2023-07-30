COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – Vandals targeted a Coffeyville park over the weekend causing damage to park equipment, the City of Coffeyville said.
Damage to park equipment and graffiti was reported at Little Pfister Park, the city said in a social media post.
City staff worked over the weekend to clean the concrete and park equipment at the park and will continue on Monday, the city said.
Anyone who has information about the vandalism at Little Pfister Park is asked to contact the Coffeyville Police Department.