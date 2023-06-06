U.S. Supreme Court

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Van Treese family filed an Amicus Brief to the U.S. Supreme Court for what they claim is an unwarranted delay in the Richard Glossip trial, a case surrounding the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese.

The family claims in the brief the Oklahoma State Courts have reviewed the case carefully and determined Glossip should be sentenced to the death penalty. 

"They have concluded that Glossip is guilty and his sentence is proper," the brief says. 

The family then says due to Attorney General Gentner Drummond's belief Glossip deserves a new trial, they're family is suffering from the delays. 

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the execution of Glossip after sitting on death row for 26 years.

To read the full brief, click here

