WASHINGTON D.C. -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service recently awarded more than $58.5 million in grants to 40 state agencies to improve the reach of The Emergency Food Assistance Program, known as TEFAP, in remote, rural, tribal, and/or low-income areas, the USDA announced.
“USDA is committed to ensuring that the emergency food system is there to support all those in need, especially communities that have been systemically left behind for far too long,” said Cindy Long, administrator, USDA Food and Nutrition Service in a press release. “Emergency food providers, such as food banks, soup kitchens, food pantries, and other organizations, are vital partners in USDA’s efforts to promote food and nutrition security.”
States receiving TEFAP Reach and Resiliency Grants will use funds to address gaps in emergency food system coverage and strengthen food distribution infrastructure in underserved areas. State agencies and their partners will use this funding for efforts such as expanding mobile distribution options, making critical freezing and cooling upgrades to keep foods fresh, and building new TEFAP partnerships so the program can serve all who need it. About one-third of the projects will focus on tribal areas or involve collaboration with a tribal organization.
Grant recipients and grant amounts are listed on the FNS webpage. This is the second of two rounds of the TEFAP Reach and Resiliency Grants, which have provided a combined nearly $100 million in program investments. Project highlights from the previous round of Reach and Resiliency funding include:
- Repairing aging infrastructure, upgrading racking and storage systems, buying food distribution vehicles, funding new hires, and buying mobile pantry equipment necessary for expanding program reach in Kentucky;
- Improving warehouse efficiency and delivery capacity to improve TEFAP’s ability to reach underserved populations in Hawaii;
- Establishing new distribution sites within tribal communities in Arizona.