TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market was recently voted the number one food hall in America by USA Today.
Brian Paschal, the CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, said the organization is over the moon about this announcement.
The Lobeck Taylor Foundation is the umbrella nonprofit that Mother Road Market falls under.
"The recognition that we get from this is just really exciting and amazing for our merchants," Paschal said.
He said he's so thankful for the Tulsans who voted for the food hall and the organization is happy to be a part of the Tulsa community.
Paschal also said the market is ever-evolving so he invites those who have visited and those who have not to come out to Mother Road Market.
"Please come back because it's rotating, we actually have entrepreneurs pop up every day in the takeover café," he explained. "So there is different food opportunities six days a week. We also have on our campus kitchen 66 which is an incubator program and a membership program for entrepreneurs to work in a commercial kitchen."
In order to thank those who voted for the market and also give back to the community that has given so much to the food hall, Mother Road Market will be celebrating all year round.
The first 500 guests who visit on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, will receive a free scoop of ice cream from Big Dippers Ice Cream.
"I mean, we wouldn't be in this position without the citizens of Tulsa and the community really embracing our concept," Paschal said. "So as a thank you to the community, we're kicking off a year long celebration if you will of being the number one food hall."
To learn more about Mother Road Market, click here.