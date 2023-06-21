USA gymnastic champs 'sticking their landings' amidst Tulsa's severe wind storm and aftermath

TULSA, Okla. -- As the city continues to restore power and clean up tree limbs, thousands of USA gymnasts are in Tulsa for the USA Championship competition. Talk about poor timing.

For athletes like Kaleb Brown and Ruben Padilla, landing in Tulsa Sunday after the storm wasn't what they imagined.
 
"I did notice a lot of lights were still out," Padilla said.
 
"A lot of power is out. We were kind of questioning if it was going to happen but luckily the hotel has power. The arena has power. Pretty much the city seemed almost abandoned. There was no one out," Brown said.
 
Scott Cole with Team USA said crews were in Saturday before athletes came. He said they were at the hotel during the storm, but Sunday when it was time to go to the Cox Business Center, they realized the Business Center was also impacted.
 
"There is a puddle on the floor. Not just a puddle, a lot of water on the floor so unfortunately after assessing the situation we had to move from hall C to B," Cole said.
 
Not only did the USA Championship competitions need to move locations, but some athletes had to move hotels.
 
"Some hotels the athletes were staying in were without power. Mainly on the outskirts of town. So there were some athletes who had to be relocated," he said.
 
Cole said as the city navigated through storm cleanup, the city has helped athletes who jumped through obstacles.
 
"The city did a great job with cleanup efforts and also working with some of the individual effected by the storm. We wanted to both accommodate those affected by the storm and athletes who were coming in for the storm," he said.

More News