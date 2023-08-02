TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is preparing to welcome 151 National Merit scholars to campus as new students in August, marking more per capita than any other university in the country.
"We are thrilled," TU President Brad R. Carson said. "These students see TU's legacy of high academic standards and what's possible when students are supported holistically."
TU has a student body of just under 4,000. Carson also mentioned the 9:1 student to faculty ratio as a university selling point.
Something one of those 151 accomplished students said helped in their decision to attend TU.
"One of the main things that drew me to TU was the size of the school. I know that people cite teacher-student ratios as positives in college applications all the time, but coming from a very small high school and taking even smaller advanced classes within that environment, I have found that having a community matters to me much more than just having a place to go to school," said National Merit Finalist Katherine Mitchell, 18, of Dallas. "I thrived from having the liberty to discuss what we were reading in literature with my teacher or coming in over weekends to study for tests with my math teacher and a handful of my classmates. I hope that being in a smaller college environment at TU will help me find spots like that where I can actively participate in what I am learning with my peers and professors in that way."
TU says nearly 80% of the students under this category are from outside Oklahoma.
The university provides generous financial aid packages to National Merit finalists and semifinalists for their undergraduate studies as well as a job placement guarantee for all new students.
"When I was trying to decide which college to attend, TU was not originally on my list," said National Merit Finalist Georgia Rabaey, 18, of Marshall, Minnesota. "I visited TU and was impressed by the kindness and care that the professors showed me. I think that my encounters with professors helped me to trust that TU as a college would care for my human development in addition to my intellectual development."