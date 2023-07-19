An inmate from Tulsa charged with writing a detailed step-by-step guide on how he would carry out a mass shooting at a University of Tulsa home football game in 2019, and then comparing it to O.J. Simpson's book If I Did It, will head to trail in February.

TULSA, Okla. — An inmate from Tulsa charged with writing a detailed step-by-step guide on how he would carry out a mass shooting at a University of Tulsa home football game in 2019, and then comparing it to O.J. Simpson's book If I Did It, will head to trial in February. He is also charged with cyberstalking two TU professors.
 
Despite writing a letter to Tulsa County District Judge David Guten saying he was ready to plead guilty to the charges, Chris Barnett withdrew his request to plead guilty Wednesday, and then after more than 100 motions were discussed (most of them dismissed), Guten set Barnett's trial for February 2024.
 
"Usually time works in the favor of the defense, but our witnesses vividly remember what happened to them, and they are ready to get justice on this," said First Assistant Tulsa County DA Erik Grayless about why the case has taken so long.
 
Part of the issue was that proceedings were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but Barnett was also facing a trial about the shooting of a process serve at his south Tulsa home in August 2019 around the same time Tulsa Police arrested him on charges related to the TU threat. Grayless said not only did the DA's office want that case to play out first, but they also went ahead and waited for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to uphold the conviction that has Barnett in the middle of a 32-year prison sentence.
 
"We have turned over all of our discovery to him, and he is going to go through that and see everything we have against him for this trial," Grayless said.
 
Barnett complained to the judge he had not seen all of the evidence in the case, and the judge ordered the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections to allow Barnett access to all of the materials as he prepares for his case without an attorney. Barnett's most recent attorney withdrew from the case Wednesday morning, and Guten told Barnett he was firing and fighting with multiple attorneys in an effort to delay the case.
 
"You think this is funny," Guten told Barnett from the bench. "You think this is all a game, and you're going to just play with the system."
 
Barnett had submitted so many extraneous court filings that the Tulsa County Court Clerk's Office asked the judge to scold Barnett for wasting resources. Guten ordered Barnett to follow a specific set of rules when it comes to future court filings so the case isn't stalled further.
 
In a preliminary hearing, two TU professors took the stand, at times in tears, saying Barnett had ruined their lives for disciplining his then fiancé, now ex-husband, for allegedly violating the university's harassment policy when they posted insulting things about their other students on social media as revenge for what played out on a school theater trip to Europe. Barnett, at the time named Mangum, had accompanied his now ex-husband on the trip as a non-student.
 
Barnett's ex-husband would eventually be expelled from the university just short of a few credits from graduating, and a public legal battle would ensue for all of the Tulsa metro to see on TV and even on billboards throughout town leading to a website that laid out the case Barnett and his husband were trying to make about the university denying them due process.
 
One professor said Barnett had posted a bounty online of anyone offering photos of her while she was at home and out in the community. She said she moved out of her dream home trying to escape harassment she said was paid for by Barnett and even gave up her love of gardening because she was afraid of being outside by herself.
 
Then the situation escalated when a post appeared on a blog linked to an organization Barnett was a part of listing a step-by-step plan of how a mass shooting would take place at a TU football game.
 
Barnett has always said his actions are protected speech and legal research for his case against TU. He also said TU has asserted its power in the Tulsa community to take him and his now ex-husband down for negative press.
 
Some of those theories even popped up in court Wednesday, and Guten told Barnett he needed to focus on the case at hand.
 
"I'm sure you believe that that's what you believe, but you need to look at the discovery that the prosecution has in front of you because that's what they are going to try to convict you on," Guten said.
 
Guten ordered the Department of Corrections to give access to a computer with thumb drive and CD reading abilities as Barnett prepares for his case now pro-se (by himself) after the judge said he would not appoint anymore legal counsel for Barnett to have because he just fights with, fires and complains about every person assigned to help him.
 
Guten told Barnett he may reconsider later, but the law allows for a cutoff if someone is being difficult.
 
It's not clear if February's trial will be before a jury or just the judge. That will be determined at a later date. A hearing is set for September on all of the evidence that will be used.
 
"We are ready to proceed," Grayless told FOX23 about if anything else could delay the case.

