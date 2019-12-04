University of Tulsa distributes journals around the city for public art project

TULSA, Okla. - The University of Tulsa's Oklahoma Center for the Humanities has a new project that is connecting the community in a creative way.
The department distributed 100 blank journals around the campus and into the Tulsa community asking people who find a journal, share their creativity and thoughts and then pass the journal on.
Sean Latham, director of the Oklahoma Center for Humanities, said the theme of the project is "Play." He said the goal is to not only get people to have fun but also to spark creativity around the community.
The journals are each labeled with a number and an encouragement to share the journals on social media with the hashtag #100journalstulsa.
Latham said that, on May 1, the public will be asked to return the journals to the university where they will become part of a public art exhibit in 2020.
Latham said the project was inspired by a similar public art project in which 1,000 journals were dispersed across the country. He said all but five journals made it back in that experiment.
