TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says all Union buildings will be swept for bombs after they received another bomb threat.
Sunday night, the district sent out an alert to students, parents and staff saying it received another bomb threat but this time it did not list any specific locations within the district.
The district also made a post on social media.
The district received threats throughout last week after a librarian's public post on TikTok lead to her being accused of indoctrinating children with "woke ideology."
The district said they are continuing to work with police and other agencies about these threats.