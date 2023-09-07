Union HS partners with University of Texas, combines football and the Metaverse

They have launched a virtual interaction game time experience.

TULSA, Okla. — Union High School football is heading to the Metaverse. They've launched a virtual interactive game experience.
 
Todd Borland, the district's technology executive director, said he has a buddy at the University of Texas he's partnered with before. He heard there was a Metaverse class, and an idea came to mind.
 
"We partnered with the University of Texas," he said. "They developed it in four months, launched it, they manage it, they run updates on it."
You can walk into the stadium, sit in the bleachers, go under the concourse, concession stands, anywhere you want to go.
 
Borland said it's not just for football. It's for anything Union streams.
 
"We'll stream graduation so grandparents who can't come they can go to the Meta and watch graduation on the jumbotron," he said.
 
Borland said this is more than a virtual experience, but an opportunity for students to have a future career.
 
"The next part we're working on is having them help our kids learn to maintain and support it so they can start learning to develop in Meta and, ultimately, what we want to do is, the kids who complete that program successfully get a scholarship to the University of Texas to continue their education," Borland said. 
 
