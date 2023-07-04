OKLAHOMA CITY — As the war in Ukraine continues, surgeons are needed to have the special skills necessary to treat war victims.
Ukrainian surgeons are undergoing specialized training to treat patients with facial war-related injuries in Oklahoma.
OU Health has teamed up with these surgeons for the training throughout June. A second group of surgeons will arrive for the training in August. During the training period, the surgeons stay with Oklahoma host families.
The estimated amount of injuries due to the war in Ukraine is more than 13,000. These include severe and life-altering head and neck injuries. OU Health is helping train the surgeons in advanced head and neck reconstruction techniques.
"Multiple rounds of surgeons will come to OU Health in regular intervals to allow for availability of these techniques across Ukraine, and the eventual development of a sustainable model of care for head and neck trauma," said facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at OU Health, Mark Mims, M.D.
During the training, the surgeons will receive instruction in surgical and nonsurgical specialties like plastics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, ear, nose and throat surgeries, and ophthalmology.
After training is over, the surgeons return to Ukraine alongside American surgeons who will stay to help for a short period of time.
"OU Health is leading the way to help injured Ukrainian patients restore their quality of life after devastating head and neck injuries," said Mims. "But as physicians in an academic health system, we're also interested in creating collaboration and ongoing learning."
