OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is now offering disaster assistance in Comanche, Tulsa and neighboring Counties following severe storms that took place on June 14 through 18, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS).
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt requested the assistance on July 1 after assessments found at least 66 homes and business with major damage and 167 with minor damage in Comanche and Tulsa counties.
Renters, homeowners, business owners and private nonprofits can now apply for low interest loans through the SBA to repair or replace property damaged by the storm that wasn’t covered by insurance or other assistance programs.
“The loan program is also available to assist businesses that sustained economic injury due to the storm,” ODEMHS said.
Under SBA rules, the assistance is also available for people in the neighboring counties of: Caddo, Cotton, Creek, Grady, Kiowa, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Stephens, Tillman, Wagoner, and Washington Counties.
You can apply online, receive more disaster assistance information and download applications here.
You can also call the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.