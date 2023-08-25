WASHINGTON − The United States Postal Service announced on Thursday a new Forever stamp honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her groundbreaking contributions to justice, gender equality, and the rule of law.
The Ruth Bader Ginsburg stamp features an oil painting of her in her black judicial robe and iconic white collar. The stamp captures her enduring spirit and tireless dedication to upholding the principles of the Constitution.
Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with a portrait by Michael J. Deas based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham.
The Ruth Bader Ginsburg stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in panes of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.
The stamp will be available in October.