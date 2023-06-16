U.S. Marshals looking for Tulsa man possibly connected to Milwaukee murder

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a wanted Tulsa man.
Anthony Dwan Ross is wanted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for possession of a firearm with a prior felony.
Ross is also a person of interest in a current homicide investigation taking place in Milwaukee.
The homicide happened on June 11 and Ross's live-in girlfriend, who was also from Tulsa, was the victim.
Ross is believed to now be in Tulsa and local authorities are looking for him.
U.S. Marshals said Ross sometimes goes by "Mista" and has gang association.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous by law enforcement.
If you have information that could lead to the arrest of Ross, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or click here.