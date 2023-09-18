TULSA, Okla. — The year is still far from over, but a record $23 billion in disasters have been recorded in the United States since the start of 2023.
These disasters range from winter storms and wildfires to tornado outbreaks and hurricanes.
Altogether, $57.6 billion have occurred from these events, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Several other disasters this year are under review that may be added to the list. The previous record was held by 2020 when $22 billion in disasters were recorded.
Three of these events occurred partially in the state of Oklahoma. The first was the severe weather outbreak from April 19 to April 20 that produced numerous tornadoes in central Oklahoma.
The second event only brought hail to far eastern Oklahoma, but caused much more damage east of our state on May 6.
The final event combined several days of severe weather in our region mid-June, culminating in the Father’s Day Storm that brought 100 mph straight-line winds to Tulsa.