TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Ambassador for Cyber Security was at the University of Tulsa on Thursday.
Ambassador Nathaniel C. Fick said he hopes more students pursue cyber security as a career, as it's a much needed field.
Fick answered questions from students during a forum about the state of U.S. Cybersecurity.
FOX23 was able to speak with Fick about his visit to Tulsa over these few days and what he hopes for students to get out of his visit.
"These couple days in Tulsa for me and for us have really been focused on understanding the educational landscape in Tulsa," Fick said. "Also, understanding the innovation economy in Tulsa and really building a appreciation for this integrated strategy that's unfolding here, led by Mayor Bynum, led by the universities, led by the Tulsa Innovation Lab and others to build a thriving tech economy in Oklahoma and it's working.
Students and community members who focus on tech were able to gain insight on the importance of cybersecurity. Now, they're able to take things they learned from the forum into their own businesses like Chaste Inegbedion, the owner of Fem-Tech.
"I noticed some Tulsa programs in the state are even encouraging adults like myself to at least take on cybersecurity as a cause and get more trained to be able to at least be with the current trend of the last quarter of the year which is 2023," Inegbedion said.
FOX23 asked Fick what he hopes students gained from his visit.
He said he hopes students who are thinking about building their careers in this space commit to spending some of their time and energy in public service.
"The country needs them," he said. "We all need them. We benefit from people who want to give some of their career back to the common good."