Two Tulsa businesses suffer after they say a copper wire thief cut their electricity

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23’s been hearing from two Tulsa businesses hit by vandals who cut the power to their buildings and stole copper wire.
It happened near 15th and Harvard. The businesses say it's going to cost them thousands of dollars.
Sine Lake found the electric box to her business, Big Al’s Healthy Foods, cut up and copper wire stolen Thursday morning.
"They cut the power from the building to the boxes," Lake said. "They were trying to get whatever copper they could, they destroyed the electrical boxes, just tore them apart."
The restaurant had to close for the day because of the damage.
"Obviously, no lights, no coolers, soda fountain doesn't work," Lake said. "I mean, we're obviously going to lose some food."
They got an electrician in to fix things as quickly as possible, but they lost a lot of produce in their refrigerators.
"It's going to be a big hit, you know," Lake said. "We'll lose a few thousand dollars in services and obviously, we'll be paying our electrician."
Across the road from Big Al’s, another business was also hit, Cedarwood Veterinary Clinic.
Mary Knoy works there. She says they managed to get things fixed pretty quickly but it could have been much worse.
"It was hot," Knoy said. "It was like our refrigerator is melting, the air conditioner, of course, wasn't working. We do have animals back in our boarding back in the kennels."
"That would have just been devastating if someone had had an emergency and we couldn't of taken care of it because no electricity," Knoy added.
Both places say it’s a kick in the teeth, especially because they’re small local businesses.
"We're lower volume but that means that what we do bring in is really, really important," Lake said. "You know, it's what pays our employees. Obviously, it's what we pay ourselves with, and it comes back to what we're able to put back into the community."
"Why would they pick on businesses like little small businesses like us?" Knoy questioned.
Cedarwood Veterinary Clinic got back up and running after a few hours and opened again on Thursday.
Big Al’s Healthy Foods say they’ll be open again Friday and will be serving as much of the menu as they can because they’ve lost a lot of their produce.