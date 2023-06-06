TULSA, Okla. — Two teens have been charged with murder in a deadly shooting that took place last week.
Flashing lights and yellow tape covered a neighborhood near 56th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard Friday after a shooting left 34-year-old Micah Goff dead and his 16-year-old son Malik in critical condition.
“They shot my son six times and my grandson four times, this was definitely intentionally,” Micah’s mother, Gaylene Goff, said.
Gaylene said she wants answers.
“I hope whoever did it don’t have kids of their own and don’t have to feel what they just made me feel, I hope they don’t,” Gaylene said.
Now, courts records show 16-year-old Terry Buckley Jr. and his 17-year-old cousin Treston Buckley are charged with murder, shooting with intent to kill and robbery.
An affidavit says investigators learned through security video and texts messages that the Buckley’s met with Malik to trade guns with him, but with the intent of robbing him of his gun.
The affidavit says during the robbery Treston, Terry or both, opened fire, severely wounding Malik and killing Micah.
It goes on to say that Micah had nothing to do with the exchange.
"People that don’t have no respect for life no more, don’t care about life no more,” Gaylene said.
Police said Malik is still in the hospital.