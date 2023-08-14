TULSA COUNTY, Okla. − A Public Safety Alert has been issued for two teenagers who escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center.
14-year-old Ja'Koby Golston is 5'6 and weighs around 145 pounds.
Golston is charged with murder in connection to a deadly crash near 71st and Memorial earlier this year.
Police say a stolen SUV plowed into another car, badly injuring a 21-year-old man and killing 22-year-old Andrew Berryman.
In the days after Berryman's death, FOX23 spoke with his mom, Thalimika Forbes, who told us she was devastated.
"I don’t understand why they got the opportunity to live when he didn’t he didn’t do nothing wrong he didn’t make the choice to go steal a vehicle and take it for a joy ride and then decide, you know, I’m going to run and then kill my son who had so much to live for didn’t do nothing wrong even had a clean driving record," Forbes said.
15-year-old Noah Ney is charged with shooting with intent to kill. He is 4'9 and weighs 90 pounds.
The pair were last seen running near the railroad tracks near Elwood.
If you see Golston or Ney, call 911.
This is a developing story.