BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Police Department (BPD) is looking for two students who were last seen Monday at the 9th Grade Center.
BPD posted pictures of 15-year-old Samuel Wright and 14-year-old Emma Newton just after 5 p.m. Monday.
BPD says the students were last seen walking north on Riverview leaving the school around 10 a.m.
Wright was seen in a grey shirt with black shorts. Newton was wearing a green Nirvana shirt and brown house shoes.
If you have an information you are asked to call 911 or Bixby Police at 918-366-8294.