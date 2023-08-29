CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are dead Tuesday morning after a semi accident on the Turner Turnpike near the Kellyville exit.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to the accident around 3:30 a.m.
OHP says it appears the semi rear-ended a car but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Troopers say two people inside the car are dead and a third person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The semi driver was also taken to the hospital.
One westbound lane has been blocked off. Watch FOX23 News This Morning for live traffic updates.