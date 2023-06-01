TULSA, Okla. — Camille Lewis and John Miles III are now both charged with second degree murder in the disappearance of Orlando Hugger Jr. who was 11 years old when he was last seen in 2021.
The couple was arrested and charged in February with multiple counts of child abuse and neglect.
Children close to the case testified in the prelim Thursday which will be continued on June 13.
Orlando Hugger Sr., Orlando's biological father, says Lewis kept Orlando from him for years. He was very present until 2019 when Lewis stopped letting him see Orlando.
"At this point, I think in January, I went to the police and tried to do a missing person's, because I hadn't seen him, my family hasn't seen him," said Hugger Sr.
He says he tried contacting DHS and calling police, but got nowhere. He wants to see justice for his son and Orlando's sister.