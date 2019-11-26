TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Two people are recovering and five pets are dead after an east Tulsa house fire Tuesday morning.
- Firefighters were called to the fire at a duplex near 21st and Garnett around 1 a.m.
- Crews put the fire out quickly but the home took significant damage.
- Two people were taken to the hospital with burns.
- Three cats and two dogs died in the fire.
- Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation but that it looks to be accidental.
