  • Two people burned, five pets killed in east Tulsa house fire

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Two people are recovering and five pets are dead after an east Tulsa house fire Tuesday morning.
    • Firefighters were called to the fire at a duplex near 21st and Garnett around 1 a.m.
    • Crews put the fire out quickly but the home took significant damage.
    • Two people were taken to the hospital with burns.
    • Three cats and two dogs died in the fire.
    • Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation but that it looks to be accidental.
