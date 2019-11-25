  • Two men kick down door, rob two people at south Tulsa apartment

    By: Preston Jones

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Two people were robbed at gunpoint at a south Tulsa apartment early Monday morning.
    • Tulsa police say two men kicked in the door of a home at Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside around 2 a.m.
    • Police say both men were armed and robbed the two people inside of an Xbox, a wallet and some medication.
    • Officers say they do not have a good description of the suspected robbers.
