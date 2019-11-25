TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Two people were robbed at gunpoint at a south Tulsa apartment early Monday morning.
- Tulsa police say two men kicked in the door of a home at Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside around 2 a.m.
- Police say both men were armed and robbed the two people inside of an Xbox, a wallet and some medication.
- Officers say they do not have a good description of the suspected robbers.
