JENKS, Okla. — Saturday night at the Oklahoma Aquarium, two men dived with the bull sharks.
Each year the Oklahoma Aquarium holds a contest where people get to dive with the bull sharks. This year they chose a winner from Oklahoma and winner from one of the other 47 contiguous United States.
Ironically, the Oklahoma winner is from Arkansas originally and the out-of-state winner is from Tulsa originally.
FOX23 had a chance to speak with the winners ahead of the dive.
Out-of-state winner Thomas Martin said there was some disbelief when he won, but he’s happy to be back in the Tulsa-area doing the dive.
“When I got the phone call, it was maybe disbelief because I don’t usually win these types of things, but again very very happy to be out here doing the dive and then also getting to see friends and family,” Martin said.
Oklahoma winner Bob Smith said he had an idea he was a winner when he got the call.
“I saw the Oklahoma Aquarium on the caller ID and I just really got it excited cause I knew it was time for them to draw,” he said.
“I told my wife immediately and she got almost as excited as I was,” Smith also said.
Both men said they were excited to be taking part in the dive.
“Not nervous at all, I mean really excited, looking forward to it, and I think it’s just going to be so unique,” Smith said.
“I’ve always been a thrill seeker and I’m excited to be up and close and personal with the sharks,” Martin said.
Martin also said it’s possible he’s dived with sharks before, but not realized it.
“I went to Iceland and dove in near freezing waters to touch the North American and the European continental tectonic plates and then kind of on the other end of the spectrum I’ve done the dives down in Mexico, done a few night dives where it’s pitch black and all I have is a flashlight to see in front on me, so I maybe have already dove with sharks and just not realized it,” Martin said.
During the dive, they will be wearing a 40-pound chain mail suit, which they got to test out on Friday.
“I was kind of concerned about it but it really worked out well and it wasn’t nearly as uncomfortable as I thought it would be,” Smith said about the suit.
“The way they explained it is, the chainmail will keep all of your limbs attached but you could still get injured with a bite, so nervous but also very excited, I know that the Aquarium takes all the safety precautions,” Martin said.
Looking to the future, Smith said he doesn’t have any other dives planned.
“I don’t know how you surpass this, I mean this is unique, you’re confined in there with these bull sharks,” Smith said.
As for Martin, he said he’d like to try out shipwreck or cave diving next.