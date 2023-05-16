BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department arrested a man who then die of a drug overdose once booked into the Washington County Jail.
On Monday around 11:24 p.m., police performed a traffic stop near Price Road and Washington Boulevard.
Officers arrested a passenger in the vehicle, Jeffrey Mack Hawkins, for an active warrant out for his arrest.
Shortly after Hawkins was booked into Washington County Jail, police said he began having seizures and was taken to the hospital where he later died of what they believe to be an overdose.
Around the same time, police were then called to an overdose near the 2000 block of Southeast Osage Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered the victim was the driver of the car stopped earlier carrying Hawkins.
Warren Chucalate was taken to the hospital where he also died from a suspected overdose.
Based on evidence brought forth by witnesses, police said they suspect both Hawkins and Chucalate took narcotic earlier in the evening before the traffic stop.
Police said neither of the men seemed ill or intoxicated at the time of the traffic stop.
The medical examiner is now determining the cause of death.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.