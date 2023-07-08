MCIONTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in McIntosh County Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 5:15 p.m. on OK-9, about 0.3 miles west of NS 4120 and about 3 miles west of Eufaula.
According to OHP, a white sedan tried to pass a Chevrolet Cruze without enough room, causing the Cruze to swerve off to road.
No contact was made between vehicles, OHP said.
After the crash, the white sedan fled the scene, OHP said.
OHP said passenger of the Cruze, 54-year-old Joe Neff of Canadian, was pinned for about 30 minutes before being freed. He was later taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Cruze, 58-year-old Danakay Neff of Canadian, was taken to a McAlester hospital in stable condition.