TULSA, Okla. - Nearly 50 of the best musical theater high school students from Green Country attended the 2023 Discover Awards Ceremony on May 25 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
“From day one, we hit the drum running with a conversation about what it's like to work in a professional environment and how important it is for these kids to understand that we're not going to treat this like it's a high school. They're a tour production. They are a professional show, holding them to the standard of professionalism and hard work,” said Chase Harless, the dance captain and assistant choreographer. “We start working on their solo pieces for the big groups and just throughout the week, starting on Monday, we get into the space and we start working with technical elements and just very quickly putting together a full production, which is a ton of fun and they terrifying all at the same time.”
Randy Cole the production coordinator says that the students have seven days to learn the opening and closing numbers. They also had a recording session at the Church Studio this week.
The next stop? New York City, Broadway says, Cole.
“They will spend about a week working with some of the top names on Broadway. They will learn a full show that they'll put on with about 90 others at the Minsk Theater, which is where Disney's The Lion King plays. They'll do that the last Monday of June,” said Cole.
Two Green Country students will be headed to the Big Apple this month to experience Broadway. Emma Purdue and J.T. Loveless were named best female and male performers and will represent Eastern Oklahoma at the Jimmy Awards in NYC.
“It's life-changing to work with Broadway directors, choreographers, directors, actors, dancers, all of everything and getting to meet those people and for them to know you personally is huge, getting to work with professional voice coaches in New York City. And to see that headshot on Times Square is unlike anything else. It just, it provides an environment for kids that allows them to take that next step into fully expressing their art form, you know, broadway level,” said Harless.