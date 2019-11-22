Two dogs die after saving Tulsa family from fire

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A Tulsa family said two dogs saved their lives from a house fire on Friday.
- The dogs managed to alert the family to the fire at the home near 15th and Memorial early in the morning. All nine people were able to escape the home safely.
- Firefighters spent about three hours getting the fire under control.
- Sadly, the two dogs did not survive.
- The cause of the fire is under the investigation.
