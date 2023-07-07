Two dead in wrong-way crash on Creek Turnpike

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Two women died in a wrong-way crash on the Creek Turnpike Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened near the 129th East Avenue exit in Broken Arrow.
Troopers said Carigan Elisabeth Kelley Rains, 22, of Broken Arrow was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when she hit head-on an oncoming driver in the inside lane of the Creek Turnpike just before 10:30 p.m.
Rains and the second driver, Reyna Reyes Larios, 49, of Coweta, were pinned in their vehicles for 1 hour and 42 minutes before both drivers were extricated by the Broken Arrow Fire Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
A GoFundMe has bee created for the family of Reyna Larios. Click here to donate.