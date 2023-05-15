Two-day immersive art event in Tulsa aiming to uplift and empower survivors

TULSA, Okla. - Tyler Thrasher describes himself as a mad scientist with an artistic mind.
“A majority of my work walks the intersection of science and art,” said Thrasher.
He creates Moonbeam Flora, plants that glow in the dark, just like the ones that appear in the Avitar film. He is also featured on the Netflix documentary episode, “The Future of Houseplants.”
Tyler Thrasher is hosting an artistic event at The Studio in the Kendell Whittier Kendell Whittier district on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 called “A Body Reclaimed.”
Thrasher says that the event is an immersive experience and is designed to uplift and support victims and survivors through interactive art including discussion, self-defense demonstrations, dance, poetry, meditation, and art exhibition & creation.
“A show like this has been on my radar for a few years now,” said Thrasher. “There will be access to community resources, advocates, information and more."
Tyler says that “A Body Reclaimed” is an opportunity for Tulsa to uplift and empower victims and to celebrate the community that supports survivors of sexual assault.
“I myself am a survivor of sexual assault and found the isolating nature of being a victim to something so many of us prefer to not talk about,” said Tyler. “The taboo nature of "sex" and our general unwillingness to grapple with how prevalent sexual assault is in our communities leaves the victims and survivors to heal alone with little to no community support, which in turn leaves the work of confronting abusers and predators up to the ones who were hurt. I think we can do better, and I think we can educate ourselves to be more vigilant and care.”
The event is free to the public. The schedule begins at 6 p.m. on Friday with an inner-child yoga workshop with Katy Lynn and will wrap up at 11 p.m. with Ecstatic Dance with DJ Kylie.
Saturday morning will resume with another yoga session with Mandy Eubanks at 10 a.m. and continues throughout the day closing at 10:00 p.m. with a glowing plant vigil.
Thrasher says he believes that holding this event is important for Tulsa.
“The Tulsa art community has had to navigate sexual assault claims and offenses for far too long, especially without the help and support of the entire community. A lot of people have been preyed upon and hurt by individuals who find their way into the community and perpetuate harm, all while relying on a code of silence and secrecy,” said Thrasher. “What we're seeing time and time again is a rallying of the victims and survivors finding the courage to confront their abusers. What we need to see is a wider net of support as it's dangerous and isolating work for victims to confront the ones who harmed them. There have been a series of serious allegations against well-known individuals in the community who placed themselves at the helm of the art scene and we need to let the community know we won't allow it anymore and that we're here to offer support.”
Tyler says that there will be an opportunity to donate towards NOISE, Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS), Roe Fund and to help a few local victims who were sued for speaking out against their abuser with their legal fees.
“I hope this event serves as a reminder that none of us are alone in our hurt and hopefully serves as an example for those looking to help but just don't know how,” said Thrasher.