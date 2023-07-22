STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people are being charged with murder after a body was found Friday in Stillwater, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD).
SPD said around 10:30 a.m. on Friday they were called to a wooded area near E. 6th Ave. and S. Drury St. because a body was found in the area.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Dylan Lewis of Stillwater, SPD said.
SPD said 28-year-old Troy Driskel of Stillwater was identified as a suspect in the case.
SPD later took Driskel into custody around 8 p.m. on Friday after serving a search warrant.
SPD said through witnesses and statements, they learned of a second suspect, identified as 31-year-old John Helfrick Jr. of Stillwater.
Helfrick was arrested around 2:33 a.m. on Saturday, SPD said.
SPD said Drisekl and Helfrick are being charged with first degree murder.