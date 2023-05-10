TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said on May 5, around 11:45 p.m., they responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 41st and Garnett.
According to TPD, 26-year-old Johntavius Crawford was shot multiple times.
Crawford was later taken to the hospital and was pronounced brain dead on May 6.
TPD later located 42-year-old DeAnthony Smith on May 10.
TPD said Smith was arrested and is being charged with first degree murder.
Nathan Luckey, 36, was also arrested and is being charged as an accessory.
TPD said anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.
