TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said on May 5, around 11:45 p.m., they responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 41st and Garnett.
According to TPD, 26-year-old Johntavius Crawford was shot multiple times.
Crawford was later taken to the hospital and was pronounced brain dead on May 6.
TPD later located 42-year-old DeAnthony Smith on May 10.
TPD said Smith was arrested and is being charged with first degree murder.
36-year-old Nathan Luckey was also arrested and is being charged as an accessory.
TPD said anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.
