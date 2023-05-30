TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested after they allegedly attacked the manager of a Sonic after they got the wrong order, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said at around 7:30 p.m., they were called to the Sonic near 81st and Lewis for an assault.
TPD said through their investigation, they learned Quantaurius Simmons and Andres "Bri" Brisco ordered some jalapeno poppers and a hot-dog at the drive-thru, but received a hot dog with jalapenos on it instead.
Simmons started to argue with an employee and eventually the manager stepped then, TPD said.
TPD said Simmons later tried to enter the Sonic, which is closed to the public, and the manager stopped him.
Simmons then dragged the manager outside, punched him and body slammed him on the ground, TPD said.
TPD said Brisco saw the fight happening and started to throw punches too, but “ended up hitting the other suspect more than she hit the victim.”
The manager was taken to the hospital with several injuries, TPD said.
TPD said they later tracked Brisco and Simmons to the Red River Apartments at 71st and Riverside and arrested them both aggravated assault and battery.