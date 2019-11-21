VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Two people are dead after an accident involving two Air Force jets at Vance Air Force Base in Enid on Thursday.
- Officials said two T-38 Talons were involved in a training mission that ended in what they called a "mishap." Two people were on board each plane. None of those involved have been identified.
- An investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.
- This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we work to learn more throughout the day.
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
State Leaders, Military Response:
Governor Kevin Stitt posted this statement about the incident to Twitter:
Related Headlines
"My thoughts and prayers are with the pilots' families and the team at Vance Air Force Base. I have talked with the Wing Commander at Vance AFB to communicate the state will offer support in any possible way during this time."
Sen. James Lankford released this statement:
"Our servicemen and women give everything, even their lives, to protect our nation. I am deeply saddened by the deaths of two Airmen at Vance Air Force Base during a training session. I pray for God's grace and healing as their families walk through this and to all those they serve with as they try to understand the difficult loss of their friend and coworker. My office will continue to communicate with personnel at Vance and the Enid community to provide resources and assistance in the days ahead."
Sen. Jim Inhofe:
An update from Vance Air Force Base on Twitter:
#VanceUpdates pic.twitter.com/9PCKN4dqKa— Vance AFB (@71FTW) November 21, 2019
WATCH: Video from the scene at Vance Air Force Base in Enid
Trending Stories
- Divided US House committee backs pot decriminalization
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Oklahomans for Equality hosts service for Transgender Day of Remembrance
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old Texas girl
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Impeachment hearing opening statement: Read Ambassador Sondland's opening statement
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}